Careers with Wright-Patterson Exchange begin at $15 an hour

Express stations now offering BP/Amoco fuel

BP/Amoco-branded fuel has rolled out to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s two Army & Air Force Exchange Service Express gas stations.

Drivers can now fill up with BP/Amoco fuel at the Area B Express, which was the first Wright-Patterson AFB Express gas station to receive updated signing and canopies identical to those at BP/Amoco gas stations outside the gate.

The Area A Kittyhawk Express has also been updated.

All grades of BP/Amoco gasoline with Invigorate not only meet but exceed industry-leading formulation specifications.

“The Exchange is excited to bring branded fuel onto the installation,” said Chan.

The Exchange is introducing branded fuel at more than 180 of its gas stations on Army and Air Force installations in CONUS.

Branded fuel improves the Exchange’s already-secure supply chain, enhancing the Exchange’s support of the military communities it serves during emergencies and natural disasters.

The Exchange’s fuel pricing policy – matching local competition for each fuel grade where the competition offers a similar service at the same terms and conditions – will remain unchanged.

For more information, call 937-253-8797.

Shoppers can enter for chance to win gift cards

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble are offering military shoppers a chance to win a $500 Exchange gift card at select stores worldwide in the P&G Tide Turn to Cold In-Store sweepstakes.

Through April 30, authorized shoppers 18 and older with in-store shopping privileges can visit participating Exchange stores and enter local drawings to win their share of $41,500 in gift cards. Eighty-three winners will each receive a $500 gift card that can be used at their local Exchange or on ShopMyExchange.com.

“This sweepstakes is too cool to miss,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “With summer right around the corner, this sweepstakes can go a long way to planning that family trip or purchasing summer essentials.”

No purchase is necessary to win, and entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be selected on or about April 30. Contact your local Exchange store for more information.

Trend, savings blooming in Spring Trend Guide

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is springing forward with the latest fashion and accessories for the whole family.

Military shoppers can find the hottest spring looks at tax-free, military-exclusive pricing in the Exchange’s Spring Guide, which launched April 8 at WeeklyAd.ShopMyExchange.com/view/118635938/.

The trend guide highlights spring’s best looks from name brands including American Eagle, Free People, Lucky Brand, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Pink, The North Face, Columbia, 5.11, Under Armour, Vans, Birkenstock, Kate Spade, Coach and more.

“The Spring Guide features on-trend clothing, shoes and accessories to freshen up military shoppers’ wardrobes,” said Osby. “There is something for everyone – and every budget.”

Shoppers can save with a special Spring Guide coupon to receive $30 off any purchase of $150 or more when using their MILITARY STAR card through April 21. Some exclusions apply.

Active-duty service members and their families, military retirees, veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense civilians can shop the deals in-store and online. Honorably discharged veterans can save at ShopMyExchange.com.

The Spring Guide is valid through April 21.

Exchange giving away toys, gift cards for military kids

Military kids are front and center during the month of April. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering military children a chance to win hot and trending toys during Month of the Military Child – giving away more than $9,000 in prizes for America’s youngest heroes.

Through April 30, authorized shoppers can enter to win one of 60 toys with a total value of more than $1,500.

Toys included in the giveaway are:

Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD 8 (five prizes, $21.95 each)

Play-Doh Vet Set (five prizes, $16.95 each)

Raya Noi and Ongi Doll (five prizes, $27.95 each)

Monopoly Discover (five prizes, $21.95 each)

Rockalots Big Wags (five prizes, $27.95 each)

Peppa’s Jet (five prizes, $22.95 each)

Little Laughs Cookie Monster (five prizes, $10.95 each)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Spidey Web Slinger (five prizes, $16.95 each)

Avengers Mech Strike Cap Strikeshot Shield (five prizes, $22.95 each)

Frozen Olaf (five prizes, $10.95 each)

Leap Frog 2 in 1 Leap Top Touch (five prizes, $34.95 each)

McLaren Push Car (five prizes, $99 each)

The giveaways don’t stop there. Popular toy brands Cra-Z-Art, JAKKS Pacific, Basic Fun, Just Play, Mattel, Aurora World, Magformers and Optimum Fulfillment are sponsoring a gift card giveaway for military children. Thirty-one Exchange gift cards valued at $250 each are up for grabs through April 30.

Authorized shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged veterans and Department of Defense civilians, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter both sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to win. Drawings will take place in May.

Military families can find Month of the Military Child sweepstakes information, child exclusive deals, event details and more on the Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.