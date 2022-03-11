Celebrating nurses: DAISY Award arrives at Wright-Patterson Medical Center

Franz also received a handcarved Healer’s Touch sculpture, DAISY pin, signed certificate, goody bag, cinnamon roll and membership access to the DAISY Foundation. She was also given a DAISY banner to hang in her unit.

DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.

The DAISY Foundation was created by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he passed away from complications of an autoimmune disease in 1999.

Wright-Patterson Medical Center now joins Eglin Medical Center as the only two Air Force medical treatment facilities affiliated with the DAISY Award program.

In the middle of 2021, nurses Maria Bautista and Capt. Carly Kerr from the intensive care unit laid the vision and groundwork to implement the DAISY Award at WPMC.

Several WPMC nurses volunteered to form an implementation committee. Members are Bautista; Capt. Lindsay Postrado, Women’s Health Clinic; Capt. Jasmine Weekley-Trice, Family Health Clinic; 1st Lts. Iris Mason and Jasmine Cairns, Medical Surgical Unit; and 2nd Lt. Patricia Bryant, Maternal Child Care Inpatient Flight.

To raise awareness for the award’s launch, Bryant organized each unit or clinic to create a unique drop-box for patients, family members and co-workers to submit nominations at their convenience.

If you would like to recognize a Wright-Patterson Medical Center nurse for a compassionate act, submit your story with the scannable QR code found on posters in the base hospital or online at daisyfoundation.org.