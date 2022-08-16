Celebration on tap at WPAFB for Women’s Equality Day

Register at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/nEqYMz1SG1

Women will share their journey and story on how they got to where they are. A Q&A session will follow. Seating is limited to 41 attendees. Register to reserve your place for this dynamic discussion.

- Festival, 2 to 5 p.m. at the USO Auditorium

This event is open to the Wright-Patt community. No registration is required. There will be vendors and entertainment.

- Guided tour at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: morning session (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.), afternoon session (noon to 2 p.m.)

Register at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/iL6qX5nhwL

Come join us as we learn about “Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow.” The tour will be led by a docent covering historical issues, changes in laws and attitudes, and women’s contributions. Specific women and groups from all eras and various career fields are highlighted to emphasize the impact they have played in establishing current female positions in the Air Force.

- Self-guided Scavenger Hunt – all month long! The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has a printable version of the Scavenger Hunt sheet at: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=BbLi8zntTDo%3d&portalid=7