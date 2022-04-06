Center for Innovation in Education offers writing assistance, technology support

Caption Carolyn Stoermer, writing and communications specialist in the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Center for Innovation in Education, meets with future master’s student Capt. Vivian Hedberg. Stoermer provides guidance on all types of writing projects the students encounter during their time at AFIT. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KATIE SCOTT Caption Carolyn Stoermer, writing and communications specialist in the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Center for Innovation in Education, meets with future master’s student Capt. Vivian Hedberg. Stoermer provides guidance on all types of writing projects the students encounter during their time at AFIT. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KATIE SCOTT

“There are so many great faculty here and being able to share ideas across all the schools on different ways of leveraging technology to promote learning in the classroom is something I am really excited about,” said Jonathan Zemmer, CIE educational technology liaison. “To be innovative within an organization, you have to have great people, and I’ve just been constantly impressed at the high caliber of not only faculty that we have here but students as well,” said Zemmer.

Located in the D’Azzo Research Library, the CIE offers space for collaboration, team meetings and individual work stations. In-person or virtual consultation and collaboration appointments are also offered to students, faculty, and staff.

“Traditionally, I think writing centers at universities just have that student focus, but here we’re also able to bring some of those resources to faculty as well, both for their own research and publication, or as they work with students on their thesis or dissertation, and then also with staff who are working on their own reporting or business writing,” said Carolyn Stoermer, CIE writing and communications specialist.

The impetus for creating the CIE came from activities surrounding AFIT’s reaccreditation process completed in 2021. AFIT followed the Higher Learning Commission’s Open Pathway option for reaccreditation which focuses on quality assurance and institutional improvement through the development of a quality initiative proposal.

The purpose of AFIT’s QIP was to identify ways to improve the learning experience for students and the teaching environment for all instructional personnel. Faculty and staff from across AFIT’s schools served on QIP committees and one of the recommendations was to develop a teaching and learning center.

Providing guest lecture to classes has helped to introduce the CIE to faculty and students.

“They know that they can bring their work down to the writing lab and work with me,” said Stoermer. “I have been connecting with students, both those who are just finishing their thesis writing and those getting geared up to start that thesis research and planning. That’s been really interesting to see both ends.”