Centralized hiring process to drive diversity, speed in recruitment efforts

AFMC began piloting the CSC concept in August 2018 in the contracting and logistics career fields. To continue building a diverse and inclusive workforce, the CSC process will expand to include recruitment for all career fields across the command.

Approximately 2,000 developmental positions will be filled annually through the expanded concept, dependent on local vacancies. These positions will include those covered by non-competitive hiring authorities; non-government service positions, such as Federal Wage System and Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System; and positions within a broadband pay scale, such as AcqDemo and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Broadband-1. Exceptions to the positions covered must be approved by the AFMC headquarters personnel team.

To assist in the implementation of the expanded process, AFMC has developed a Centralized Selection Process Guide outlining roles, responsibilities and positions covered by the policy. The guidance also provides tools to assist the centralized selection teams in the development of hiring and interview panels, sample reference and interview questions, scoring matrices and tips for providing candidates feedback. Each AFMC center will develop their own implementation instructions based on the specific needs of the organization.

“We want to make sure our human resources teams understand the process and have the tools they need to implement it consistently across the command,” Lyons said. “Our headquarters personnel team is available to assist throughout the process.”

The Centralized Selection and Hiring Process is one of a number of ongoing initiatives within AFMC to better address diversity and inclusion while improving hiring timelines across the command. The goal is to enable greater diversity in entry-level and developmental positions, ensuring a more diverse workforce for the command as it moves into the future.

“AFMC continues to lead the Air Force in this area,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander. “Building a more diverse and inclusive workforce is key to our efforts to evolve into the AFMC our Air and Space Forces need for the future.”