Amanda Wright Lane, great-grandniece of Orville and Wilbur Wright, and Col. Ivan Herwick, 88th Communications Group commander, lay a wreath at the Wright Brothers Memorial during the 118th First Flight anniversary Dec. 17. The annual ceremony commemorated the Wright brothers and their contributions to manned powered flight. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

