Ceremony honors veterans for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, participated in a ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day, marking the day the last American combat troops departed Vietnam and last acknowledged prisoners of war were released in Hanoi. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard joined in the pinning ceremony at the Main Exchange on March 29 in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provided free lapel pins in honor of veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.