Ceremony honors veterans for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, speaks during a pinning ceremony March 29 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
40 minutes ago

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, participated in a ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day, marking the day the last American combat troops departed Vietnam and last acknowledged prisoners of war were released in Hanoi. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard joined in the pinning ceremony at the Main Exchange on March 29 in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provided free lapel pins in honor of veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, pins the lapel of Kendall Rogers, Air Force retiree and Vietnam War veteran, during a ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day, marking the day the last American combat troops departed Vietnam and last acknowledged prisoners of war were released in Hanoi. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, pins the lapel of Richard Wills, a Navy retiree and Vietnam War veteran, during a ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, pins the lapel of Richard Wills, a Navy retiree and Vietnam War veteran, during a ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Main Exchange in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Senior Airman MeLan Smartt, Air Force Band of Flight soloist, sings the national anthem as the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard presents colors during a pinning ceremony at the Main Exchange on March 29 in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provided free lapel pins in honor of veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Senior Airman MeLan Smartt, Air Force Band of Flight soloist, sings the national anthem as the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard presents colors during a pinning ceremony at the Main Exchange on March 29 in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provided free lapel pins in honor of veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Cynthia Gregg, Main Exchange store manager, speaks during a pinning ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Cynthia Gregg, Main Exchange store manager, speaks during a pinning ceremony March 29 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
