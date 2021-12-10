Ceremony marks graduation of ALS Class 22-A at Wright-Patterson

Airman Leadership School Class 22-A poses for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

