Ceremony marks graduation of ALS Class 22-A at Wright-Patterson

595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Therron Galesky
711th Human Performance Wing
Senior Airman Taylor Ellestad
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Specialist 4 Nicolas Breiding
Specialist 4 Grey Judy
788th Civil Engineer Squadron
Taylor Howland (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Award)
Senior Airman Noah Kaiser (Leadership Award)
88th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Michael Johnson
88th Diagnostics & Therapeutics Squadron
Senior Airman Miranda Ross
88th Force Support Squadron
Nicholas Kimmey
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Trevor Feuerhak
Senior Airman Amber Waugh
88th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Airman Marquise Riley
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Paul Banion
Senior Airman Freddie Brookins
Staff Sgt. Mark Debats
Senior Airman Benjamin Fuhrman
Senior Airman Anthony Pradia
Senior Airman Kaitlin Ristau (Distinguished Graduate)
Senior Airman Kayon Welch
GeoInt Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Aidan Hurley
MASINT Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Randon Bennett
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Airman Alex Robinson
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Mateo Espinoza (John L. Levitow Award)
Caption
Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie prepares to lead her Airman Leadership School classmates into their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Caption
Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-A during its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Haynes was the class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Caption
Airman Leadership School Class 22-A poses for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
