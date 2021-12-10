dayton-daily-news logo
Ceremony marks graduation of ALS Class 22-A at Wright-Patterson

Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, presents Senior Airman Mateo Espinoza, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, with the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Levitow Award goes to the top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, presents Senior Airman Mateo Espinoza, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, with the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Levitow Award goes to the top graduate. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Airman Leadership School

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 22-A

121st Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Kaitlynn Kirkpatrick

148th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Marshall Talley

595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Therron Galesky

711th Human Performance Wing

Senior Airman Taylor Ellestad

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Specialist 4 Nicolas Breiding

Specialist 4 Grey Judy

788th Civil Engineer Squadron

Taylor Howland (Distinguished Graduate & Academic Award)

Senior Airman Noah Kaiser (Leadership Award)

88th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Michael Johnson

88th Diagnostics & Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Airman Miranda Ross

88th Force Support Squadron

Nicholas Kimmey

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Trevor Feuerhak

Senior Airman Amber Waugh

88th Operations Support Squadron

Senior Airman Marquise Riley

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Paul Banion

Senior Airman Freddie Brookins

Staff Sgt. Mark Debats

Senior Airman Benjamin Fuhrman

Senior Airman Anthony Pradia

Senior Airman Kaitlin Ristau (Distinguished Graduate)

Senior Airman Kayon Welch

GeoInt Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Aidan Hurley

MASINT Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Randon Bennett

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Alex Robinson

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Mateo Espinoza (John L. Levitow Award)

Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie prepares to lead her Airman Leadership School classmates into their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie prepares to lead her Airman Leadership School classmates into their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Senior Airman Evelyn Ogilvie prepares to lead her Airman Leadership School classmates into their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-A during its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Haynes was the class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-A during its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Haynes was the class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Chief Master Sgt. Sharma Haynes, 88th Comptroller Squadron, gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 22-A during its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Haynes was the class mentor. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Airman Leadership School Class 22-A poses for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Airman Leadership School Class 22-A poses for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG
Airman Leadership School Class 22-A poses for a photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians to gain more knowledge about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
