Check your home for dangerous wiring, fire hazards

Always make sure to consult with a safety professional to assist with assessing your home for potential fire hazards.

Safe electrical safety tips

· Use correct wattage in all your fixtures and appliances. Incorrect wattage can damage appliances and potentially overload a circuit. Keep in mind that most home-electrical outlets are rated for 15 amps.

· Never overload an electrical socket with too many plugs. This can cause a big problem. Since most home-electrical outlets are rated at 15 amps, plugging in multiple devices and appliances can overload the circuit and cause a fire.

· Replace damaged electrical cords to keep your home safe. Damaged or frayed cords can expose you to electricity and cause an electrical short.

· Keep your used and unused cords tidy and secure to prevent damage. Proper cord management can prevent damage and fraying.

· Unplug all your unused appliances (toaster ovens, blenders, can openers) to reduce potential hazards.

· Keep electrical devices and outlets away from water to prevent shock. Typically, the only outlets that are ground-fault current interrupter-protected are in the bathroom, kitchen and outdoor areas.

· Allow for adequate spacing between appliances to air to circulate to avoid overheating. Proper airflow helps prevent overheating.

· Clean exhaust fans to prevent fire hazards. Dust buildup can cause static electricity and potentially lead to a fire.

· Always follow the manufacturer recommendations listed in appliance manuals. Do not deviate from the manufacturer’s instructions.

These simple home-electrical safety measures and tips can help safeguard your home.