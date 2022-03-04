Chief learning officer reviews ‘incredible’ enterprise-learning assets

“My time at Wright-Patterson has been impressive and inspiring,” Walsh said. “AFIT shared a broad view of the Air Force learning network in action. The interconnection and synergy between AETC, AFIT, AFRL, AFMC, NASIC, the 711th Human Performance Wing and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force are incredible assets for enterprise learning.”

During her time at AFIT, Walsh toured research centers and met with faculty and students to understand how the institute’s graduate and professional continuing education enables execution of the Air Force mission.