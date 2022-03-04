Chief learning officer reviews ‘incredible’ enterprise-learning assets

Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command’s new chief learning officer, visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in early February to develop awareness of the learning requirements, capabilities and capacities at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command and National Air and Space Intelligence Center.
“My time at Wright-Patterson has been impressive and inspiring,” Walsh said. “AFIT shared a broad view of the Air Force learning network in action. The interconnection and synergy between AETC, AFIT, AFRL, AFMC, NASIC, the 711th Human Performance Wing and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force are incredible assets for enterprise learning.”
During her time at AFIT, Walsh toured research centers and met with faculty and students to understand how the institute’s graduate and professional continuing education enables execution of the Air Force mission.
“Dr. Walsh’s valuable insights and enthusiastic engagement during her visit will advance AFIT’s educational partnerships internal to the Department of the Air Force, with other federal agencies and with civilian institutions,” said Dr. Heidi Ries, AFIT provost and chief academic officer. “I look forward to both new and strengthened collaborations as a result.”
Walsh also met with the leaders of AFIT’s new Center for Innovation in Education. CIE supports excellence in teaching, learning and research by facilitating collaboration, showcasing best practices and technologies, and supporting writing and publication.
“I look forward to continued collaboration to advance force development through learning, technology and innovation,” Walsh said.
Walsh joined the AETC team in 2021 and is responsible for providing leadership, support and technical direction to enable an Air Force culture of learning. Her focus is on connecting learning professionals to collectively build, share and sustain an accessible, meaningful continuum of Airmen education.
About the Author