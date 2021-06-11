Chief master sergeant of Air Force visits WPAFB

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass chats with Chief Master Sgt. Gary Bubar, 88th Security Forces Squadron superintendent, upon her arrival at the unit June 4 during a 3-day tour of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley

“Having CMSAF Bass visit Wright-Patterson AFB provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase our Airmen and the incredibly important missions they perform on behalf of our Air Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief.

Bass also met with several key personnel at the 88th Medical Group, 88th Security Forces Squadron and National Air and Space Intelligence Center. She discussed her priorities and the importance of Airmen being able to adapt.

“In 2021, the threat and adversary is very different than it was back years ago,” she said. “It’s not just air, land and sea dominance anymore. We have to include space, cyber and information as key focuses to the fight we face today.”

In addition to gaining an operational understanding of AFMC, Bass spoke with numerous enlisted leaders and Airmen of Team Wright-Patt.

“I focus on three primary areas: people, readiness and culture,” she said. “If we don’t have the right people, especially because we are smaller than we have ever been, then we won’t get anything right. We need to set the right conditions and culture for Airmen to succeed in their organizations. That is how we keep our readiness.”

The chief finished her visit to Wright-Patterson AFB at Airman Leadership School, encouraging senior airmen and civilian students to continue the great line of Air Force leaders and make a difference.

“I don’t care if you do four years, six years or 20 years. I just want you to get in your organization and move the ball and do great things,” Bass said. “And when it’s time to take that uniform off, I want you to go do great things in your hometown. That’s winning to us.”