Chief master sergeant of Air Force visits WPAFB

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted the Air Force’s 19th senior enlisted adviser for a 3-day visit June 2-4.
Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass is the first woman to serve as a senior enlisted adviser in the military. She assumed the role last August.
During the visit, she received briefings detailing the Air Force Materiel Command mission and how it supports the Air Force and warfighter mission.
“It is important that more people get an understanding of how vital the mission is here to the success of the Air Force and the complexity of what AFMC does,” Bass said.
The chief master sergeant of the Air Force gained insight into many different units and tenant organizations while touring the installation. Her stops included the 88th Air Base Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Test Center, Air Force Life Cycle Management, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley
“Having CMSAF Bass visit Wright-Patterson AFB provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase our Airmen and the incredibly important missions they perform on behalf of our Air Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief.
Bass also met with several key personnel at the 88th Medical Group, 88th Security Forces Squadron and National Air and Space Intelligence Center. She discussed her priorities and the importance of Airmen being able to adapt.
“In 2021, the threat and adversary is very different than it was back years ago,” she said. “It’s not just air, land and sea dominance anymore. We have to include space, cyber and information as key focuses to the fight we face today.”
In addition to gaining an operational understanding of AFMC, Bass spoke with numerous enlisted leaders and Airmen of Team Wright-Patt.
“I focus on three primary areas: people, readiness and culture,” she said. “If we don’t have the right people, especially because we are smaller than we have ever been, then we won’t get anything right. We need to set the right conditions and culture for Airmen to succeed in their organizations. That is how we keep our readiness.”
The chief finished her visit to Wright-Patterson AFB at Airman Leadership School, encouraging senior airmen and civilian students to continue the great line of Air Force leaders and make a difference.
“I don’t care if you do four years, six years or 20 years. I just want you to get in your organization and move the ball and do great things,” Bass said. “And when it’s time to take that uniform off, I want you to go do great things in your hometown. That’s winning to us.”
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley