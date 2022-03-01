Chief venture officer marries problems, solutions

“And some of that doesn’t really have anything to do directly with a warfighter capability. It’s what our processes look like, what does our software look like, are we taking advantage of the tools that we already have, are there too many tools, what can we do to make sure that we are set up to seize and capture opportunities,” she said.

Farley said they created informational sites to track industry engagements and innovation tools. She holds regular calls within the directorate to share across organizational boundaries.

“I go over all of these things to make sure people know everything that’s happening if it relates to them,” Farley said. “These are all of the things that have come across our plate, if you want to jump in, let’s go, let’s take that next step to get more information.”

