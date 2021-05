Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, joins 88th Force Support Squadron leadership applauding Alex and Ben Shotts as they leave the New Horizons Child Development Center on April 30 with their father, Staff Sgt. Ethan Shotts of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s child development centers closed out Month of the Military Child by having children walk a purple carpet with applause as they left at day’s end. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ