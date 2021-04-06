X

CHPS promotes DOWNSIZED Challenge at Wright-Patt

By Air Force Materiel Command Health & Wellness Team

Reshape your life this spring by participating in the DOWNSIZED Weight Management Challenge with Civilian Health Promotion Services. The challenge encourages participants to strive for a healthy weight by learning healthy lifestyle habits for nutrition and physical activity. Both federal civilian employees and active-duty members are eligible to participate. Participants who enroll in the challenge and complete the initial weight measurement will receive a free CHPS performance T-shirt.

How to participate in the DOWNSIZED Challenge:

1) Enroll online at USAFwellness.com until April 11.

2) Complete an initial weight measurement until April 11.

a) Self-measurement send by email to CHPS;

b) In-person weigh-in with CHPS (appointment only);

c) Collect CHPS performance T-shirt enrollment award – In-person pick-up only at local CHPS office (appointment only);

3) Track at least 800 minutes of physical activity from April 12 to June 6.

4) Lose at least 2% of initial weight by final weight measurement

Example calculation:

Initial weight 200 pounds

Two percent of 200 pounds (0.02 x 200) = four pounds

5) Complete final weight measurement between June 9-18

a) Self-measurement send by email to CHPS

b) In-person weigh-in with CHPS (appointment only)

6) To be eligible for CHPS gym bag completion award, participants need to:

a) Complete Initial Weight measurement by April 11

b) Complete and track at least 800 minutes of physical activity by June 6

c) Lose at least 2% of initial weight by final weight measurement

d) Complete final weight measurement by June 18

For more information, visit USAFwellness.com or contact Wright-Patterson CHPS at: 937-904-9359, olivia.j.lehman2.ctr@mail.mil, or CHPSsupport@us.af.mil.

