CHPS promotes Move More physical activity challenge

· Enroll online at USAFwellness.com from until Sept. 12. Federal civilians need an up-to-date Health Risk Assessment to participate.

· Print your MM confirmation email to turn in at the initial check-in with CHPS staff between Aug. 30 and Sept. 10 to finalize enrollment and pick-up your free CHPS performance training T-shirt.

· Perform and log physical activity minutes and/or pedometer steps on the activity logs at USAFwellness.com from Sept. 13 to Oct. 24. (1 minute of physical activity or 100 steps = 1 MOVE.)

· Attend the CHPS education class, “Get Ready, Get Set, MOVE!” from Sept. 13 to Oct. 24. Both in-person and virtual sessions will be available.

· Attend a final check-out with CHPS from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 to receive your completion award.

To be eligible for the completion award, you will need to:

a. Attend a CHPS check-in event or contact your local CHPS team to ensure you are enrolled in the challenge

b. Complete and log at least 1,000 Moves

c. Attend “Get Ready, Get Set, MOVE!” class from CHPS staff

Take the first step and get more active with the Move More challenge. Participants that complete all Move More challenge requirements will receive a free CHPS drawstring sports pak. Contact your physician before beginning any physical activity program to be sure it is safe.

For more information, visit USAFwellness.com, send an email to CHPSsupport@us.af.mil, or contact your local CHPS team.