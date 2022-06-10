Cincinnati Bengals visit WPAFB

Combined Shape Caption A group of Cincinnati Bengal rookies poses with military family members after a USO-sponsored Bengals’ skill clinic June 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force photo / R.J. Oriez Combined Shape Caption A group of Cincinnati Bengal rookies poses with military family members after a USO-sponsored Bengals’ skill clinic June 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force photo / R.J. Oriez

From running back drills, receiver routes, and putting on Bengals pads and helmets, the kids had many opportunities to interact with each player. It was an interaction the players were honored to be a part of.

“This is just special to be out here seeing their smiling faces,” said Bengals rookie wide receiver Jack Sorenson, an undrafted free agent out of nearby Miami (Ohio). “It’s extremely humbling to see how these kids look up to you just because you play a professional sport. We definitely don’t take that for granted.”

Several parents stood close by as their children engaged with the rookies, including Master Sgt. Stephen Dimando, of Air Force Materiel Command’s Communications Coordination Center, who watched his son, Austyn, interact with his favorite team.

“It is so cool to see him out there having fun,” Dimando said. “He loves football and he told me he wanted to be a Bengals fan, so I made him a deal that if the Bengals made the Super Bowl, I would get him a Joe Burrow jersey. Sure enough, I lost my bet.”

Austyn donned that Joe Burrow jersey out on the field June 3.

Earlier in the day, the Bengals rookies and two Ben-Gals cheerleaders spent time seeing other aspects of Wright-Patterson, touring a C-17 at the 445th Airlift Wing, visiting the Honor Guard to see a demonstration, and finally stopping at the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron for a look at the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Flight’s gear and capabilities.

The players wrapped up their time at WPAFB signing some autographs and saying goodbyes as families waved the buses off.