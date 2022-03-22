Civil Engineer School instructor earns visionary leadership award

Created in 2012, this annual award is in honor of Vaught for her outstanding service and dedication to the Air Force and the nation. It is presented to an officer (O-6 and below), enlisted person (E-9 and below) and a civilian (GS-15 and below) from any career field or occupation who exhibits innovation, commitment and a selfless spirit of service for others and whose personal efforts have improved the integration and opportunities for women in the Air Force.

“I’m honored to win this award at the AETC level, especially during Women’s History Month,” said DePalmer. “I am thankful for my leadership’s support and to be an instructor at the Civil Engineer School where I get to show students what it means to ‘Lead the Way!’ for women in Civil Engineering and the Air Force.”