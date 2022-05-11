Civil engineering instructor receives SECAF Leadership Award

Halley led two field exercises of 60 cadre to accomplish eight airfield recovery tasks; linking the nine-week initial skills training to wartime operations, resulting in 114 officers qualifying for deployment.

Applying his expertise outside of the classroom, Halley provided consultation services on 11 projects at eight Air Force bases. He was instrumental in providing critical airfield pavement consultation to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, identifying airfield pavement failure cause and providing a pavement mix design that extends the life of the $400 million airfield past 20 years.

“Captain Halley’s passion for teaching, and all things pavement related, is an understatement,” said Timothy Fuller, director of engineering applications and Halley’s supervisor. “He is ingrained in all aspects of Air Force pavements design, construction and maintenance from education, to consulting, to representing the Air Force on the Tri-Service Pavement Working Group.”

Halley earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University, a master’s of civil engineering from North Carolina State University and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Ohio. His specialties include geotechnical engineering, airfield pavement engineering, contingency engineering, asset management, and project management and planning.