Civil engineering instructor receives SECAF Leadership Award

Capt. Joseph Halley, an instructor within the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Civil Engineer School, received the 2021 Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award in the Company Grade Officer category.
Halley instructed 117 lessons, spanning 21 courses and promoting continuing education for 742 students under pandemic operations. As the lead pavement instructor at the Civil Engineer School, he revamped 80% of the airfield construction inspection course, certifying 116 Total Force engineers with an overall 93% pass rate.
Halley also consulted on the series development of the new pavement management courses, supporting more than 400 engineers per year.
“I am honored to win the Secretary of the Air Force Leadership Award,” said Halley. “I want to personally thank my leadership, faculty and staff here at the CE School for helping me grow –both professionally and personally. I also want to thank my family who has supported me every step of the way!”
As a flight commander for the civil engineer officer initial skills course, he mentored two flights and garnered six student leadership awards, Top Flight award and the Air Force Institute of Technology Team of the Quarter recognition.
Halley led two field exercises of 60 cadre to accomplish eight airfield recovery tasks; linking the nine-week initial skills training to wartime operations, resulting in 114 officers qualifying for deployment.
Applying his expertise outside of the classroom, Halley provided consultation services on 11 projects at eight Air Force bases. He was instrumental in providing critical airfield pavement consultation to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, identifying airfield pavement failure cause and providing a pavement mix design that extends the life of the $400 million airfield past 20 years.
“Captain Halley’s passion for teaching, and all things pavement related, is an understatement,” said Timothy Fuller, director of engineering applications and Halley’s supervisor. “He is ingrained in all aspects of Air Force pavements design, construction and maintenance from education, to consulting, to representing the Air Force on the Tri-Service Pavement Working Group.”
Halley earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University, a master’s of civil engineering from North Carolina State University and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Ohio. His specialties include geotechnical engineering, airfield pavement engineering, contingency engineering, asset management, and project management and planning.
