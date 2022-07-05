Civilian employers are Hiring Our Heroes

Combined Shape Caption Brian Case, representing Crown Lift Trucks, talks with Maj. Rich Dill, Air Force Institute of Technology, about career opportunities during the Hiring Our Heroes event June 22 at Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Crown, part of the material-handling industry, was looking for Airmen about to separate or recently separated from the service to fill positions with the company. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption Brian Case, representing Crown Lift Trucks, talks with Maj. Rich Dill, Air Force Institute of Technology, about career opportunities during the Hiring Our Heroes event June 22 at Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Crown, part of the material-handling industry, was looking for Airmen about to separate or recently separated from the service to fill positions with the company. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

The morning was class time.

“We’ll do about three hours’ worth of intensive classes where we’ll give them content about industry,” he said.

The afternoon session gave attendees an opportunity to put what they learned into action.

“We’ve got nearly 60 companies with over 50,000 open positions right now,” Rocke said. “So there’s something here for everybody.”

Master Sgt. Michael Fitzell, 88th Medical Group, is looking at finishing a 23-year Air Force career in the next six to eight months. He attended the morning classes and then wandered among the tables set up by the various company representatives.

Combined Shape Caption Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Stephenson, 88th Security Forces Squadron, listens to a team from Enprotech tell him about career opportunities during the Hiring Our Heroes event June 22 at Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Stephenson, 88th Security Forces Squadron, listens to a team from Enprotech tell him about career opportunities during the Hiring Our Heroes event June 22 at Hope Hotel near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

“It’s been great,” Fitzell said. “The ability to learn about LinkedIn, how different entities hire us, as well as being able to talk to them, getting some insight on what kind of opportunities are available for people that are transitioning out of the military, is great.”

Rocke said the current employment environment is good.

“Companies are looking for talent,” he said. “They’re looking for employment and they’re coming to us now because they know that the military community has the talent they’re looking for. (Veterans) have the skill sets and they have those intangibles that they’re looking for.”