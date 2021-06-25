Class 21-E graduates from Airman Leadership School at Wright-Patt

Airman Leadership School Class 21-E members were recognized during a graduation ceremony June 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The class of 23 junior Airmen was trained in skills needed as they move into the NCO ranks.
Air Force Band of Flight
Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson
Senior Airman Chloe Holmes
Signals Analysis Squadron
Staff Sgt. Austin Bridges
Staff Sgt. James Shepherd
169th Air Support Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Jeniah Carter
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Senior Airman Tucker Cavender
Senior Airman Kristen Larson
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman David Collins (Leadership Award)
Staff Sgt. Kenzie Kattich (John L. Levitow Award)
Senior Airman Deivin Vermeesch
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Joshua Dela Cruz
Senior Airman Chiara Washington
88th Force Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Tamara Douglas
Jennifer Gregorio
Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Ryan Farrell
Geospatial Intelligence Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Jake Horne
Senior Airman Stephen Horne (Distinguished Graduate)
445th Aeromedicine Evacuation Squadron
Senior Airman Patrick Jennings
88th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Colin Rice
178th Medical Group
Senior Airman Rachel Rusk (Academic Achievement Award)
88th Civil Engineering Squadron
Michael Treadway
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Staff Sgt. Sherman Wetherby
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Senior Airman Jason Whitehead