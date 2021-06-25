dayton-daily-news logo
Class 21-E graduates from Airman Leadership School at Wright-Patt

Airman Leadership School Class 21-E poses for a class photo with Col. Michael Phillips (far left), 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony June 17 inside the Wright-Patterson Club. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Airman Leadership School Class 21-E members were recognized during a graduation ceremony June 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The class of 23 junior Airmen was trained in skills needed as they move into the NCO ranks.

Air Force Band of Flight

Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson

Senior Airman Chloe Holmes

Signals Analysis Squadron

Staff Sgt. Austin Bridges

Staff Sgt. James Shepherd

169th Air Support Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Jeniah Carter

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Tucker Cavender

Senior Airman Kristen Larson

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman David Collins (Leadership Award)

Staff Sgt. Kenzie Kattich (John L. Levitow Award)

Senior Airman Deivin Vermeesch

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Joshua Dela Cruz

Senior Airman Chiara Washington

88th Force Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Tamara Douglas

Jennifer Gregorio

Persistent Infrared Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Ryan Farrell

Geospatial Intelligence Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Jake Horne

Senior Airman Stephen Horne (Distinguished Graduate)

445th Aeromedicine Evacuation Squadron

Senior Airman Patrick Jennings

88th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Colin Rice

178th Medical Group

Senior Airman Rachel Rusk (Academic Achievement Award)

88th Civil Engineering Squadron

Michael Treadway

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Staff Sgt. Sherman Wetherby

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Senior Airman Jason Whitehead

An honor guard made up of Airman Leadership School Class 21-E members posts colors during the start of their graduation ceremony June 17 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The class of 23 junior Airmen was trained in skills needed as they move into the NCO ranks. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
