Classified Clean-Out Day set for March 11 at Wright-Patt

The 88th Air Base Wing Information Protection office will host Classified Clean-Out Day on March 11. Cleared personnel will be on hand at the Central Destruction Facility in Bldg. 306, 2445 Monohan Way, Area B, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to destroy all unneeded classified material. No appointment will be required.
If an organization has a very large amount of material to destroy, call and schedule a separate date to prevent long wait times for other customers. While not all inclusive, the CDF has the capability to destroy paper, hard drives, magnetic tapes, CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, floppy disks, solid-state memory, sim cards, flash memory and thumb drives.
All of machines are certified for destruction of TS/SCI and below as noted on the most current National Security Agency/Central Security Service Evaluated Products Lists.
Why a clean-out day?
It’s not just recommended; it’s a requirement. DoDM 5200.01/AFMAN 16-1404, V3, requires all activities with classified holdings to establish at least one day per year where specific attention is focused on properly destroying unneeded classified material. On Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, that day has been codified as the second Friday in March.
In addition to compliance with regulations, proper destruction of classified material decreases the risk of compromise, reduces the need for handling and control, creates additional space for storage and lessens costs associated with storage.
Please contact the 88 ABW Information Protection office at 88ABW.IPI.InformationSecurity@us.af.mil or call 255-4441/4745 with any additional questions.
