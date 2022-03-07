Classified Clean-Out Day set for March 11 at Wright-Patt

If an organization has a very large amount of material to destroy, call and schedule a separate date to prevent long wait times for other customers. While not all inclusive, the CDF has the capability to destroy paper, hard drives, magnetic tapes, CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, floppy disks, solid-state memory, sim cards, flash memory and thumb drives.

All of machines are certified for destruction of TS/SCI and below as noted on the most current National Security Agency/Central Security Service Evaluated Products Lists.