Collaborative effort leads to innovative airframe and testing

A&P Technology, Hawthorn Composites, the University of Dayton Research Institute and Kratos created a manufacturing solution for attritable aircraft primary structure. The team’s innovative manufacturing approach replaced more costly composite practices and was identified by the Air Force as an effective manufacturing technique of aircraft fuselage and wing airframe structures to achieve the lowest possible cost and faster, more agile production for airframe systems.

“DMAAPS was conceived to evaluate the ability of an affordable design-for-manufacture approach to meet the form, fit, and function of a high subsonic unmanned military aircraft,” said Ray Fisher, the DMAAPS program manager with the Aerospace Systems Directorate. “Under DMAAPS, AFRL established a collaborative environment where an aircraft manufacturer worked with innovative materials and manufacturing processes owners to demonstrate and test an affordable and agile M&P approach.”