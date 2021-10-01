Combined Federal Campaign aids charities on base, communities

This year, funds donated will help support more than 6,000 charities nationwide, with more than 50 located in the Miami Valley community, he added.

The virtual kickoff will include welcome remarks and campaign support from Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command, as well as Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander.

“The importance of CFC on the base is that it allows federal personnel to make payroll-deduction donations, as well as become involved within the community through volunteer opportunities,” said Joshua Doran, CFC Dayton District director.

CFC is dedicated to addressing needs of the military and surrounding communities, covering all aspects of the human experience, from the environment and health to animal welfare, the arts and education.

“There are many challenges in our communities and throughout the world, yet we have hope,” said Dr. Edmund Moore, CFC Dayton District vice chair. “I am honored to serve in the 2021 Ohio Combined Federal Campaign.”

The kickoff will be emceed by Kelly Rodriguez, data manager at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and include various charity videos, testimonials and trivia.

As last year showed, Merlo said one positive aspect of a virtual CFC is that it extends the opportunity for those who make donations to learn more information about each charity

“There are numerous charities to help, that in turn, help the community,” he said. “With a virtual CFC campaign again this year, we are able to reach more people, distribute more information and have a great time on one social media platform.”

In addition to the kickoff, there will be a golf outing Oct. 8 at Twin Base Golf Course to raise campaign awareness. For details or to register, contact Jeffrey Leonard at jeffrey.leonard@us.af.mil.

For more information on CFC and its volunteer charities, visit OhioCFC.giveCFC.org.