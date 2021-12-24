Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: “Community Improvement”

CFC’s Cause of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 2 is “Community Improvement.”
This area includes activities such as improving infrastructure, implementing economic development projects, installing and maintaining public facilities like community centers, rehabilitating housing, providing public and security services, assisting local homeowners, and more.
Globally, more than half of the world’s population lives in cities, a number that is projected to rise to 60% by 2030. The impact of the past year will be most devastating in low-income and densely populated, urban areas.
This rapid urbanization is exerting pressure on fresh water supplies, sewage systems, living environments, and public health. With an already stressed housing market, we are at risk of facing a more extreme housing affordability crisis. As it stands, one in five renters is behind on rent and just over 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments.
The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to community improvement cause areas helps to build resilient communities strengthens nations and improves the whole world.
Curious to know how much of an impact your gift through the CFC could have?
· $50 – Funds a daylong voter registration drive.
· $150 – Hosts a dance workshop for survivors of domestic abuse, boosting self-confidence through movement.
· $300 – Trains six court officials in sexual violence and women’s rights laws.
