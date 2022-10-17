BreakingNews
New townhomes, ranch-style houses, 'luxury' car wash proposed for North Main Street
Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Disaster and crisis response

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
7 minutes ago

The Combined Federal Campaign allows personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time with approved charities.

CFC features charities working in many different areas of disaster and crisis response, to include public safety, fire prevention, search and rescue, natural disasters, first responders, women and girls, human trafficking, refugees, clean water, food and nutrition, animal and poison control, and faith-based support.

In 2021, the U.S. experienced 20 separate billion-dollar natural disasters, the second-highest number in a calendar year. As climate change, ongoing conflicts and economic fluctuations strain our world, the number of disasters is likely to increase, while most households remain unprepared. Only 17% of Americans claim to be prepared for an emergency.

While some natural disasters allow preparation time, others – flash floods, earthquakes, fires, landslides and avalanches – occur with little warning. Households or communities devastated by disasters or crises can take months, even years, to recover and depend on charitable organizations to offer legal aid, rebuild homes, supply food and provide medical care. Charities also help communities prepare for and predict disasters to mitigate the damage.

Here’s how your CFC donations help change the world through disaster and crisis response:

· $30 trains 10 individuals to manage community risks and prepare for disasters.

· $250 outfits a firefighter with a helmet designed to protect from falling debris, injury and extreme heat.

· $600 distributes 12 disaster-relief kits that contain food, clean water, medicine and blankets.

If disaster and crisis response is your cause, show support by downloading the “Disaster & Crisis Response cause badge” and using it in your email signature and social media.

Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.

