Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Disaster and crisis response

CFC features charities working in many different areas of disaster and crisis response, to include public safety, fire prevention, search and rescue, natural disasters, first responders, women and girls, human trafficking, refugees, clean water, food and nutrition, animal and poison control, and faith-based support.

In 2021, the U.S. experienced 20 separate billion-dollar natural disasters, the second-highest number in a calendar year. As climate change, ongoing conflicts and economic fluctuations strain our world, the number of disasters is likely to increase, while most households remain unprepared. Only 17% of Americans claim to be prepared for an emergency.