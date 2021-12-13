Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Environmental protection

The Combined Federal Campaign is underway, allowing personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities.
CFC’s Cause of the Week for Dec. 13-19 is “Environmental protection.”
For the 7.8 billion human inhabitants, the Earth is our home. It may seem like a huge planet, but it is interconnected, and we all have to share the same finite resources. We only get one chance to protect the environment we live in.
Due to human activity and overuse of natural resources, we are accelerating the change of our climate, putting our only home at risk. Rising ocean temperatures melt glaciers and ice shelves, shifting the composition of habitats and affecting the stability of our ocean ecosystems and the communities and economies that depend on them. Changes to our climate affect our oceans and our streams, lead to global production losses and create food insecurity that could lead to additional burdens on industries, societies and our biodiversity.
We already see direct economic costs due to temperature fluctuations, tumultuous weather events that cause more frequent and stronger disasters, and the direct health impacts of rising pollution levels. Experts estimate costs of between $2 billion to $4 billion a year will be spent by 2030 to combat negative environmental impacts, and that’s not even taking in account agriculture, water and sanitation impacts.
The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to environmental protection cause areas helps our planet for future generations to enjoy and cherish.
Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.
