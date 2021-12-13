Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Environmental protection

Due to human activity and overuse of natural resources, we are accelerating the change of our climate, putting our only home at risk. Rising ocean temperatures melt glaciers and ice shelves, shifting the composition of habitats and affecting the stability of our ocean ecosystems and the communities and economies that depend on them. Changes to our climate affect our oceans and our streams, lead to global production losses and create food insecurity that could lead to additional burdens on industries, societies and our biodiversity.

We already see direct economic costs due to temperature fluctuations, tumultuous weather events that cause more frequent and stronger disasters, and the direct health impacts of rising pollution levels. Experts estimate costs of between $2 billion to $4 billion a year will be spent by 2030 to combat negative environmental impacts, and that’s not even taking in account agriculture, water and sanitation impacts.