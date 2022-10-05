Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Global Health

The Combined Federal Campaign allows personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time with approved charities.
CFC includes charities working in many different areas of global health, to include disease treatment and eradication, persons with disabilities, vaccine research and administration, refugees, cancer awareness/treatment and rehabilitation programs.
During the past two years, the world mobilized to combat a global pandemic, which served as a reminder about the importance of taking care of people’s health.
Many factors can improve overall health and well-being, including access to preventive care, proper nutrition, clean water and health care awareness initiatives. Support from the nonprofit community addresses these issues and assists those battling critical illnesses, coping with chronic medical conditions, combating substance abuse or living with disabilities.
Here’s how your CFC donations can help change the world in global health:
· $10 protects a health care worker in Africa with a certified face mask, eye protection and five pairs of sterile gloves.
· $25 restores vision for a patient with correctable blindness.
· $750 installs a solar-powered well to bring clean, safe water into a community without a sanitary source.
If global health is your cause, show support by downloading the “Global Health cause badge” and using it in your email signature and social media.
Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.
