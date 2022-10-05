BreakingNews
Trotwood police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found last week
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Global Health

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
14 minutes ago

The Combined Federal Campaign allows personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time with approved charities.

CFC includes charities working in many different areas of global health, to include disease treatment and eradication, persons with disabilities, vaccine research and administration, refugees, cancer awareness/treatment and rehabilitation programs.

During the past two years, the world mobilized to combat a global pandemic, which served as a reminder about the importance of taking care of people’s health.

Many factors can improve overall health and well-being, including access to preventive care, proper nutrition, clean water and health care awareness initiatives. Support from the nonprofit community addresses these issues and assists those battling critical illnesses, coping with chronic medical conditions, combating substance abuse or living with disabilities.

Here’s how your CFC donations can help change the world in global health:

· $10 protects a health care worker in Africa with a certified face mask, eye protection and five pairs of sterile gloves.

· $25 restores vision for a patient with correctable blindness.

· $750 installs a solar-powered well to bring clean, safe water into a community without a sanitary source.

If global health is your cause, show support by downloading the “Global Health cause badge” and using it in your email signature and social media.

Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.

Sample HTML block

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

In Other News
1
WPAFB announces special Columbus Day holiday hours of operation
2
New crisis help number – 988 – helping more people, more quickly
3
Army & Air Force Exchange Service Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest offers...
4
Group gathers seeds to restore Huffman Prairie at Wright-Patt
5
Engineering pioneer recounts early days of Air Force acquisitions

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top