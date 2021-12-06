Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Human rights

All citizens of the world are entitled to the right to life, work, education and equal treatment; freedom of expression, belief systems and religion; and to be safe from slavery, mistreatment and other inequalities. These are inherent human rights regardless of race, gender, religion, disability or ethnicity. Unfortunately, around the world and even closer to home, many people continue to face discrimination, oppression, and prevention of access to their basic human rights.

CFC charities work to address these issues at home and abroad. They advocate for equal pay, like supporting grant funding to business loans for women in rural areas. They improve the lives of individuals living with a disability through advocacy and funding for better resources and access. They promote rights and equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to human rights cause areas can help ensure that all individuals are treated equally and with dignity.