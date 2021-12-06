dayton-daily-news logo
Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Human rights

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
39 minutes ago

The Combined Federal Campaign is underway, allowing personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. CFC’s Cause of the Week for Dec. 6-12 is “Human rights.”

All citizens of the world are entitled to the right to life, work, education and equal treatment; freedom of expression, belief systems and religion; and to be safe from slavery, mistreatment and other inequalities. These are inherent human rights regardless of race, gender, religion, disability or ethnicity. Unfortunately, around the world and even closer to home, many people continue to face discrimination, oppression, and prevention of access to their basic human rights.

CFC charities work to address these issues at home and abroad. They advocate for equal pay, like supporting grant funding to business loans for women in rural areas. They improve the lives of individuals living with a disability through advocacy and funding for better resources and access. They promote rights and equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to human rights cause areas can help ensure that all individuals are treated equally and with dignity.

Curious to know how much of an impact your gift through the CFC could have?

Human rights:

· $20 – Equips one woman in a refugee camp with a dignity kit of basic sanitation and hygiene supplies

· $60 – Educates an entire classroom on the history of human rights

· $200 – Sponsors one rescue boat to liberate children from slavery in the fishing industry.

Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
