Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Medical Research

In the United States, approximately 39.5% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. For adolescents, the most common types of cancer are leukemias, brain and central nervous system tumors, and lymphoma. It is estimated that this year alone, an additional 15,590 children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer. The work to find vaccines, treatments and preventative measures is an important scientific advancement to improve our medical protocols, research, and health of our communities.

The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to medical research cause areas funds and assists these vital programs, professionals, and providers to continue their mission to cure and prevent these diseases worldwide, all while taking care of those affected.