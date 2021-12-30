Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Medical Research

The Combined Federal Campaign is underway, allowing personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.
CFC’s Cause of the Week for Jan. 3-9 is “Medical Research.”
Worldwide, diseases lower the quality of life for patients, their families and entire communities. Healthcare providers, scientists, and medical researchers work around the clock to find cures and develop better treatments for “incurable” diseases like cancer, dementia, heart disease, viruses, and more.
In the United States, approximately 39.5% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. For adolescents, the most common types of cancer are leukemias, brain and central nervous system tumors, and lymphoma. It is estimated that this year alone, an additional 15,590 children and adolescents will be diagnosed with cancer. The work to find vaccines, treatments and preventative measures is an important scientific advancement to improve our medical protocols, research, and health of our communities.
The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to medical research cause areas funds and assists these vital programs, professionals, and providers to continue their mission to cure and prevent these diseases worldwide, all while taking care of those affected.
Curious to know how much of an impact your gift through the CFC could have?
· $25 – Assists in the research to reduce water- and sanitation-related diseases.
· $50 – Trains one lab technician to safely handle and test specimens.
· $240 – Sponsors a lab scientist for one day of disease-specific research.
