Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: “Mental Wellness”

The Combined Federal Campaign is underway, allowing personnel and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.
CFC’s Cause of the Week for Dec. 20-26 is “Mental Wellness.”
Mental health conditions can be overlooked, as people often conceal underlying conditions and hidden struggles with a smile or routine motions. Each of us have had life moments, experiences, and events that have a prolonged effect on our mental health. No one should have to suffer alone.
Mental wellness is an integral part of health. Destigmatizing mental health concerns by providing accessible counseling services, treatment methods, and other health wellness programs can help make a positive change.
The CFC makes it easy for all of us to change the world. Your donation to mental health cause areas tackles stigmas, prioritizes mental health programs, provides resources, and offers treatment efforts. Your gift improves the lives of individuals, families and communities affected by mental health.
Curious to know how much of an impact your gift through the CFC could have?
Mental wellness:
· $25 – Helps teach summer camp kids how to form positive relationships.
· $90 – Covers the comprehensive treatment for one resident in addiction recovery.
· $400 – Supports a whole senior community with a month of wellness classes.
