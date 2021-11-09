Combined Federal Campaign Cause of the Week: Military Support

Roughly 56% of veterans experience major barriers in returning to civilian life — ranging from difficulties attaining education and inadequate financial resources to lack of physical or mental wellness. The veteran unemployment rate was 6.5% in 2020, with about 200,000 service members expected to transition to civilian life over the next four years.

Military service should not prevent American families from thriving. CFC makes it easy for everyone to change the world.

Your donation to “military support” causes lets active-duty service members, veterans and their families know how much the nation appreciates their service. Each gift enables CFC charities to give to them as they gave to the country.

Here’s a snapshot of what your contribution can accomplish:

· $29 — provides one military member serving overseas with a personal first-aid kit.

· $59 — films a deployed service member reading a bedtime story and sends it to their children back home.

· $180 — helps a wounded veteran access their home by providing one Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant door.

Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome.