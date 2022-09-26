Combined Federal Campaign kickoff aids charities on base, surrounding communities

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

The 2022 Combined Federal Campaign runs from Sept. 1 to Jan. 15. Funds donated will help support more than 5,600 charities nationwide, with over 50 in the Miami Valley community.

“Many of these charities support the men and women on the base,” Moore said.

CFC is dedicated to addressing needs of the military and surrounding communities, covering all aspects of the human experience, from the environment and health to animal welfare, the arts and education.

“This year’s focus will be on everyone doing something with a local campaign theme of ‘50,000 Gift $50′ to show that many giving a little adds up to much,” Moore said. “We hope to bring in the newer military and federal employees. The more-seasoned federal employees and retirees have given in the past, and we pray that they continue to give at those higher levels of giving.”

During COVID-19 restrictions, Moore served as the 2021 CFC vice chair and put together programs to secure donations.

“As a result of our efforts last year, Air Force Materiel Command was honored with an OPM CFC award called ‘The Show Must Go On!,’” he said. “We had fun and engaged the base and off-base community with the charities to garner support for these worthy causes.”

To make a one-time donation with a charity’s CFC number, use the “Text to Donate” option with your credit card or PayPal account. Text “DONATE” to 978-487-5678. Follow the instructions to pledge to your charity of choice.

To make a one-time or recurring donation, visit GiveCFC.org or scan the QR code to download the CFC mobile giving app. Your campaign manager and key workers will provide your ZONE 28 and applicable unit codes for military and civilian personnel.

In addition to the on-base kickoff, there will be a golf outing Oct. 7 at Twin Base Golf Course to raise campaign awareness. For details or to register, contact Jeffrey Leonard at 937-609-6803 or email jeffrey.leonard@us.af.mil. An alternate contact is Michael Howe at michael.howe.2@us.af.mil. Participants and attendees will be urged to use the new easy-to-use “Text to Donate” option.

There will also be an off-base kickoff Oct. 11 at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Bldg. 12. The event is free and open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information on CFC and its volunteer charities, visit OhioCFC.giveCFC.org.