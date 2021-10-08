dayton-daily-news logo
Command chief honored during retirement ceremony at AF museum

Gen. Arnold Bunch (left), commander of Air Force Materiel Command, presents the Legion of Merit to Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell during the AFMC command chief’s retirement ceremony Oct. 1 in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
22 minutes ago

Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command command chief, was recognized during a retirement ceremony Oct. 1 in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass presents a letter of appreciation to Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command command chief, during his retirement ceremony Oct. 1 in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Cadell retired after 30 years of service. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, Air Force Materiel Command command chief, receives his retirement pin from wife, Rhonda, during a farewell ceremony Oct. 1 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Cadell retires after 30 years of service. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell (left), Air Force Materiel Command command chief, is saluted by a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard member during his retirement ceremony Oct. 1 in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell delivers parting remarks during his retirement ceremony Oct. 1 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Air Force Materiel Command command chief retires after serving 30 years on active duty. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
