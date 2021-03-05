Commander updates base’s strategic plan

The premier air base wing … one team – people-driven, mission-focused!

88th ABW values

Innovative, Diverse, Development, Respect, Commitment, Inclusive, Resiliency and Family

88th ABW characteristics/traits

Competent, Transparent, Responsive, Collaborative, Professional, Trusted, Customer Focused and Caring

88th ABW lines of effort

1. Strengthen and care for our team

2. Maximize mission effectiveness

3. Optimize and modernize the installation

4. Foster deliberate partnerships

About 95% of the organization’s personnel do not understand the installation’s strategy, the wing commander said. To change that, an effort must be made to achieve understanding at all levels.

“We have made a concerted effort to make adjustments to our strategic plan to better reflect who we are as an organization,” Miller said. “It is a reflection of how we see ourselves and how we want others to see us.”

On March 1, the new plan kicked off with the execution of two phases. The first will last nine weeks. Afterward, the second phase starts May 7 and will continue until determined unessential.

“This plan will help codify our culture and the team concept in the ‘Mighty 88th,’” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. “We want to build that culture of diversity and belonging and have our teammates know that they belong to the 88th family.”

Base leaders said the 88 ABW public affairs team will utilize all available tools and platforms over the next three months to promote awareness of the new strategic plan. Signage, social media posts, videos and Skywrighter newspaper stories will be released throughout both phases. All communication efforts will highlight the updated mission, vision, characteristics, traits and lines of effort.

“This effort affects every one of us and serves as an actionable way to reach where we want to go as an organization,” Miller said. “This is our team, and I want all of us to see and realize an increased sense of responsibility throughout the wing.”