Commentary: Air Force core values always deliver

Due to smaller planes coming into Dayton, many trips were required to gather all the bags and gear that could not make the original flights. The 88th Medical Group performed tests at the requisite times, and eventually, a mission came in and transported those civilians and service members downrange.

The USO Center was also a major supporter when it started to meet personnel at the airport and WPAFB hangar upon departure, providing snacks, cards, water and other items.

“Excellence in all we do” was shown by all the various moving parts that kept these missions flowing with very little disruption to the base and its populace.

Feedback from troop leaders and service members was largely positive. Many showed appreciation to Team Wright-Patt for making the ROM visits, which started out around 21 days and eventually were reduced to 10, very tolerable. It helped them get into the state of mind needed to deal with their upcoming deployments.

This was accomplished by our 88 ABW team of military, civilians and contractors with little difference shown other than the uniform they wore. It is a testament that Wright Patt is ready to do its part when called upon to support warfighters, despite COVID-19 limitations.

As we look forward to the New Year and what may come, please be good wingmen to your co-workers and each other. Happy holidays from 88 LRS!