Commentary: Air Force core values always deliver

It is hard to believe we are only eight days away from Christmas. I would like to take this time to reflect on how the 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron applied the Air Force core values throughout the past year.
“Integrity first” was met by the way we had to deal with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 crisis. When the problem confronted us head on, we learned we were able to accomplish some aspects of our mission with minimal telework. Our employees have been able to maintain productivity while maintaining a safer work environment by reducing the number of potential exposures.
“Service before self” was demonstrated not only by LRS members but also other 88th Air Base Wing units such as the 88th Force Support Squadron, Public Health and the 88th Operations Support Squadron. The wing played host to quite a few folks performing their restriction of movement here at Wright Patterson Air Force Base prior to deploying overseas.
LRS met each and every deployer at Dayton International Airport and delivered them and their bags to the base, where Public Health met them at the door, taking temperatures and asking vital questions. Lodging was there to issue rooms and Pitsenbarger Dining Facility had box lunches for those who arrived after hours.
Accountability was established by Installation Personnel Readiness officials, who provided an in-processing brief alongside Public Health to identify ROM guidelines. The Wright-Patterson Club took over meal requirements once personnel were in place, while Dodge Fitness Center was also made accessible to deployers.
Due to smaller planes coming into Dayton, many trips were required to gather all the bags and gear that could not make the original flights. The 88th Medical Group performed tests at the requisite times, and eventually, a mission came in and transported those civilians and service members downrange.
The USO Center was also a major supporter when it started to meet personnel at the airport and WPAFB hangar upon departure, providing snacks, cards, water and other items.
“Excellence in all we do” was shown by all the various moving parts that kept these missions flowing with very little disruption to the base and its populace.
Feedback from troop leaders and service members was largely positive. Many showed appreciation to Team Wright-Patt for making the ROM visits, which started out around 21 days and eventually were reduced to 10, very tolerable. It helped them get into the state of mind needed to deal with their upcoming deployments.
This was accomplished by our 88 ABW team of military, civilians and contractors with little difference shown other than the uniform they wore. It is a testament that Wright Patt is ready to do its part when called upon to support warfighters, despite COVID-19 limitations.
As we look forward to the New Year and what may come, please be good wingmen to your co-workers and each other. Happy holidays from 88 LRS!
