Commentary: Common operating picture yields results

The former Air Force chief of staff realized this path incorporates strong efforts toward achieving new levels of interoperability, resiliency and integration to prepare for the “future fight.”

The 88th Air Base Wing’s effort to produce a working common operating picture that enhances leadership visibility of installation command and control (C2) demonstrates the strength of working together to achieve success. Each agency within the Air Force Incident Management System has embraced the Android Team Awareness Kit, and by working together, that success is happening at a much-faster pace than anyone expected.