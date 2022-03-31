Commentary: Effective communication key to understanding others

It enhances one’s ability to process instructions, remember details and provide crucial feedback as an active participant of a conversation. Active listening is also more than just giving the speaker your undivided attention; it is pertinent to showing interest and strengthening conversational engagement.

Active listening can be utilized during various modes of communication and is one of the primary keys to clear and accurate exchanges. All too often, we focus our daily efforts on multitasking and meeting operational deadlines while forgetting how important it is to just listen and be present in the moment.

Others essential forms of communication, aside from verbal, include nonverbal cues such as nodding and making eye contact.

Clarification is also an imperative element. This helps ensure we are understanding the message clearly and concisely.

The most common communication errors — and easiest to fix — are centered on an unclear message. Effective communication involves the ability for all recipients to clarify the message and accurately comprehend the intent.

This is where reflective listening can be pivotal. Reflective listening is the ability to restate what one has heard while assessing any feeling level perceived. It’s as equally important as active listening in communication.

Practicing reflective listening can play a significant role in one’s ability to understand the messages and ideas of others.

There is a common theme in communication – listening. Communication is less about getting your point across and more about learning how to understand others. We all want to be heard, yet we do not always want to listen.

Consider this quote from renowned author and research professor Brené Brown: “Be as passionate about listening as you are about being heard.”