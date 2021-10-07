Commentary: Empowering Airmen comes with challenges, rewards

To know what others need to do, first we must educate ourselves about the mission to a point where we know what should happen at all levels. Then we must be willing and able to educate those around us on what their role is and how that ties into the bigger picture.

This will help personnel understand the second and third-order effects and aid them in the decision-making process.

M entor Airmen continuously

Constant mentorship is key when empowering leaders as it shows they are not alone. A lot of leaders lack the experience necessary to avoid pitfalls when they first take on more responsibilities.

While falling down is necessary at times, the growth process can be expedited when you have someone there to pick you up and support you along the journey. Every interaction between two people is a mentorship opportunity. It is up to you whether that results in a positive or negative experience.

P: Provide fact-based information

Gone are the years when an Air Force leader was expected to know all the answers without having to look anything up.

In this new digital and social media age, information is constantly changing, but we must be willing to find the regulations, guidance and/or resources with the most current data. It’s our responsibility to make sure Airmen have the most current and accurate information when we assign them a task.

O wn your words and actions

Too many times, leaders are looking out for themselves and don’t assume responsibility for mistakes that happen on their watch because they’re more concerned about their image being tarnished. If you said or did it, acknowledge it, take credit and work to move past it.

There is no such thing as a perfect career, marriage or friendship. The ones that last are the ones where individuals take ownership and are willing to prove they learned from both their good and bad experiences.

W: Welcome innovation

This means accepting that our way of conducting business will not always be the best way. As leaders, it is sometimes difficult to embrace new and more-efficient ideas our Airmen come up with because we struggle admitting that we never thought about it.

Leaders need to put their pride to the side and support Airmen working hard every day to improve the foundation we helped create. Coming to terms that change in the Air Force is inevitable will help you welcome innovation.

E mbody what it means to be a great Airman

We have always been told to exemplify the Air Force core values in and out of uniform because we are all ambassadors of the Air Force. This is especially true when we are asked to lead a work center, flight, squadron, joint mission or other activity.

Our Airmen are looking at leaders to set the standard. Many times, they will emulate it, regardless if it’s a good standard or bad one.

We have to be conscious about the fact that what we allow today becomes tomorrow’s standard. If we present ourselves as leaders more interested in leaving work early, then so will our Airmen. If we, as leaders, care about the details, then so will our Airmen.

R: Reward those Airmen who earn it

Recognizing Airmen goes beyond awards and decorations. It’s also providing them downtime when possible and picking up the slack so the deserving individual can enjoy some leave without being interrupted. Praising these individuals in public goes a long way, too.

As you can see, empowering your personnel is not as straightforward as we make it out to be. It’s complex and needs to be deliberate in nature.

I learned some of these lessons the hard way, but my hope is they help as you navigate the challenges that come with our profession and life. So empower both the Airmen you lead and the Airmen who lead you, and then marvel at the things your team will accomplish and the success everyone experiences.