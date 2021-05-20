Commentary: Finding greater purpose through volunteerism

There are hundreds of charities – literally an army of people whose job is to try to make the Miami Valley a better place. And I had the privilege to work alongside them. There is something utterly uplifting about working together for a common cause.

It was also very insightful for me to work with senior leaders from the federal community. As a GS-12, I interact with senior leaders infrequently. As the loaned executive, I sat on boards and planned events with senior leaders on a regular basis.

Seeing how senior leaders communicate enabled me to polish my own leadership skills. In some cases, I received more direct mentorship. As a result, my own communication and leadership skills have improved so I can be more effective in my mission.

2020 brought with it a global pandemic with widespread economic ramifications. Businesses shut down or reduced their ranks. The pandemic impacted individuals’ physical wellbeing as well as the mental health of many. We are still feeling these effects well into 2021.

Those of us in the federal workforce were spared a lot of the economic impacts; we quickly pivoted to teleworking and stayed employed, but many were not so lucky. Remember during this fall’s CFC campaign that you have a chance to give back to the community. There are good people working together to make this world a better place. We have the opportunity to help them by making a contribution through the CFC.

At some point in our lives, we all need a helping hand. I sit here now, healthy and next to my rescue dog, and I am thankful for all those who helped me along the way.

I look forward to continuing to help others during their journey.