Commentary: Finding greater purpose through volunteerism

2019 was a difficult year for me personally as well as for the greater Dayton area. In May, I discovered my brother had a previously undiagnosed congenital heart defect when he died suddenly from a heart attack. The morning of his funeral, two EF4 tornados ripped through the Miami Valley, downing trees, scattering debris and leveling homes.
A few weeks later, my beloved dog died. Then in August a gunman ran through the Oregon District of downtown Dayton, injuring dozens and killing nine.
But in September, something good happened. I became the loaned executive for the 2019 Dayton Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). Finding hope when you feel despair is a wonderful thing, but giving hope to others is even better.
Through my involvement with the CFC, I learned of the incredible charitable work being accomplished throughout the area and nationally.
Have you been diagnosed with a medical condition? There are charities searching for a cure, spreading awareness and helping caregivers. Have you lose your living space from a natural disaster like a tornado or fire or from a personal crisis like a lay-off or the need to flee abuse? There are charities providing a safe shelter, water and food and even professional clothing and advice for interviews. Have you lost a pet? There are charities to help you locate your lost pet or help you fill a hole in your heart with a new fur-baby. Have you been through something traumatic? There are charities providing counseling services and therapy dogs.
There are hundreds of charities – literally an army of people whose job is to try to make the Miami Valley a better place. And I had the privilege to work alongside them. There is something utterly uplifting about working together for a common cause.
It was also very insightful for me to work with senior leaders from the federal community. As a GS-12, I interact with senior leaders infrequently. As the loaned executive, I sat on boards and planned events with senior leaders on a regular basis.
Seeing how senior leaders communicate enabled me to polish my own leadership skills. In some cases, I received more direct mentorship. As a result, my own communication and leadership skills have improved so I can be more effective in my mission.
2020 brought with it a global pandemic with widespread economic ramifications. Businesses shut down or reduced their ranks. The pandemic impacted individuals’ physical wellbeing as well as the mental health of many. We are still feeling these effects well into 2021.
Those of us in the federal workforce were spared a lot of the economic impacts; we quickly pivoted to teleworking and stayed employed, but many were not so lucky. Remember during this fall’s CFC campaign that you have a chance to give back to the community. There are good people working together to make this world a better place. We have the opportunity to help them by making a contribution through the CFC.
At some point in our lives, we all need a helping hand. I sit here now, healthy and next to my rescue dog, and I am thankful for all those who helped me along the way.
I look forward to continuing to help others during their journey.