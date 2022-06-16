Commentary: Get to know your people’s ‘story’

Each Airman, officer and civilian has a unique set of life experiences. We each have our own “story.” Much of this experience comes prior to our time in the service. Oftentimes, it helps shape and mold who we are.

One key leadership tenet is taking care of your people. For leaders at any level, a good first step is getting to know the background and history of the people you command. It is important to acknowledge and understand this history. Its usefulness cannot be overstated.

What challenges have they had in their life? What challenges do they face currently? What motivates them? What do they value? What are their goals? How did they get to be in your command?

These are just some of the valuable pieces of information that can be gleaned from asking about one’s life experiences. You may be surprised what you find out.

For higher-level leaders, it’s impossible to know each and every person who serves under you, but focusing on your key subordinates and then asking those individuals to also learn the background of their own personnel will create a more connected and aware unit. Unit members will appreciate that leadership understands their background and values their life experiences.

Units that feel connected tend to be more resilient, have better morale and are more apt to accomplish the mission. Knowing a person’s history will help facilitate mentoring, coaching and ultimately leading that individual.

So, the next time you have a new member come into your unit, consider taking time to sit down with them and learn about their “story” — you’ll be glad you did.