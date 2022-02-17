Commentary: Hello, is anyone listening?

As a viable solution to preventing and resolving workplace distractions, supervisors and employees should be encouraged to identify and address the issues and disconnects. Conversations should be respectfully candid and purposeful in nature to find a mutually acceptable resolution. Successful resolution of differences involves genuine engagement, respect and mutual negotiation.

The key here is a willingness to keep the two-way line of communication open and a cooperative desire to resolve the issues. It is also reasonable that management’s decisions be based upon the best interest of the organization and employee consideration, as much as possible.

So where am I going with this? The message is simple: If you want to lead and be part of an extraordinary and fully engaged performance organization, the team must be focused upon a foundation that promotes effective two-way communication and mutual respect.

That foundation must be solidified with meaningful social and interpersonal relationships, and personnel must feel necessary, relevant and recognized for their contributions.