Commentary: Keep it simple and trust your team

There is a good book by Charles Feltman on the subject called “The Thin Book of Trust: An Essential Primer for Building Trust at Work,” which does a great job explaining trust in the workplace. The book discusses how good work suffers from a breakdown in trust and creates an environment of frustration, resentment and resignation.

According to Feltman, there are four dimensions of trust: sincerity, reliability, competence and care.

Sincerity is meaning what you say, saying what you mean and acting accordingly. All leaders are under the microscope and it is critical that your actions align with your statements. If not, you lose credibility and trust, and unit performance will suffer.

Reliability is about keeping commitments and being able to deliver on your promises. If you are unsure of an order or task, request clarification before you commit. Once you make the commitment, you own it and the expectation is to finish it.

The third part of trust is competence, or having the ability to do the task assigned. It doesn’t mean you’re the expert; it means you know what needs done and who to ask for help.

The care dimension puts everyone on the same page by realizing we’re all in this together. Essentially, understand how your actions or inactions will impact the desired outcome. Listen to others, seek feedback and remind the team of the end goal.

Realize that the decision made might not always be the popular one, but the team will understand why it was made. Once you trust your subordinates, they feel empowered to make decisions freely without negative judgment and lead very effective teams.

Once you put simplicity and trust into practice, I’ve found your team will move mountains to accomplish the mission.