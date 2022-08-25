Commentary: Leaders solve problems, take teams to new heights

I have always been a proponent of the belief that high-performing teams with minimal resources will get more great things done than low-morale teams with abundant resources.

None of this is to say our teams always want to do what we want them to. However, they will be more willing to do the tough tasks if they know and trust that we have their backs. That is a key facet of leadership.

Do not take credit for the accomplishments of others. Act as their umbrella when it’s “raining” and shine the spotlight on them when they have earned the recognition.

Another important facet to leadership is having the strength and courage to make unpopular decisions. That decision might be unpopular to your team or senior leaders, and maybe both. You will know whether it is worth falling on the sword for — not everything is.

We need to remember this is not a popularity contest. Our duty as leaders is to do the right thing for our units and the Air Force as a whole. We are stewards of both our people and the taxpayer. That is a tremendous amount of responsibility not to be taken at all lightly.

To paraphrase a friend of mine: The higher you go, the more serious the issues that must be confronted. If the answers were easy, someone else would have already come up with the solution. Our job is to take our folks to new heights and solve the tough problems.

Take care of your team and have the courage to stand on your convictions, no matter the cost or consequence. You and your team are worth it.