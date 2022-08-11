Commentary: Leading through the triad perspective

Rethinking the progress achieved reimagines goals to a more reachable effort. Shifting perspectives can also increase motivation which makes a stronger team environment. Surrounding yourself with motivated people influences output and harnesses their influence to instill more inspiration to achieve. Encouraging and supporting an environment where contributions are trusted and acknowledged spurs both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation which then enhances operational output.

Human capital is the foundational makeup for what make us the greatest Air Force in the world that will forever require internal and external investment to achieve the highest levels of motivation.

Be accountable! – by Lt. Col. Nicole Schatz

… to self and others. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines accountability as the “obligation or willingness to accept responsibility or to account for one’s actions.” When I think about accountability, I think about responsibility. What I am responsible for? Who counts on me? What I am required to do?

I am accountable on many levels: as a friend, teammate, peer, leader, supervisor, Airman, citizen and human. I hold myself accountable to do my job, take care of myself and my squadron members, stay connected to my friends and family and accomplish my tasks to the best of my ability.

Accountability starts by looking within each of us. We need to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and meeting commitments when they are made. I never want to tell someone that I will do something and not be committed to them. Someone has placed their trust in me and I want to uphold my end of the obligation.

It pains me to look someone in the eye and say I cannot do what I have said I would, knowing that I let them down. I strive each and every day to be the best leader, mentor, peer and teammate to the men, women and canines of the 88th Security Forces Squadron.

As the commander, I am accountable for all things that happen within the unit, but I am not responsible for each persons’ actions.

Everyone needs to take a moment to reflect and ask themselves: How am I being accountable? Am I taking responsibility for my actions? Am I being a good teammate?

Commitments require effort! – by Chief Master Sgt. Justin Walker

Putting effort into your commitments is something that should be exercised regularly. This effort is on many different levels as everyone has commitment to themselves, their tribe and to their institution. Your personal commitment is the effort you put into yourself to fill and refill your personal cup. This can be done in many different ways.

One example is working on your physical or mental health. Taking time to make it to the gym, making time within your day to go for a walk or simply making taking the time to sit down and relax with your favorite television show are ways that you can exercise the commitment to your own well-being.

Commitment to your tribe must be exercised as well. Your family, the people that you work with and your friends are your tribe. Showing commitment to your tribe, just like yourself, takes time. This is the time that you spend doing something for someone else, like taking the time to recognize coworkers or peers for a job well done or sending a note to them on their birthday or anniversary.

As for your family, take the time to focus solely them by sitting down for dinner or asking guided questions or playing a game (that isn’t on a phone or tablet) and enjoy each other’s company. Commitment to your friends, especially with military friends stationed all across the world, must be planned. Have a reoccurring date that you get together, whether it is weekly, monthly or yearly.

The institutional level is sometimes the most difficult commitment to recognize and at times it might seem like a very one-sided relationship. Examples of the institutional level are your unit, wing, center, Air Force or nation.

For most of us, we are employed by an institution and our employment came with an oath and commitment. Remind yourself of that oath and let your commitment be shown in your work every day. This is done through doing the best job that you can to provide the best product to your unit.

Additionally, this commitment is done through showing faith in the institution and recognizing that you are part of something larger than yourself. If you ever need a reminder of what institutional commitment sounds like, reread your oath or just listen to President Kennedy’s inaugural address, when he states, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”