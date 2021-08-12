Commentary: Service is never ‘just a job’

I suspect the “I’m just working in…” statement comes from a place of humility. Or perhaps the new employees have visions of brave men and women flying faster than the speed of sound with enemy aircraft all around them, and they think their job isn’t as exciting as someone else’s.

The truth is, there’s no such thing as “just a job” at WPAFB.

Every single military, civilian and contracted position at the base ultimately connects to the same purpose: providing the forces needed to deter war and protect our country’s security. Some positions are closer to the physical fight than others, but all lead to the same place.

The fitness center worker is running programs that keep warfighters physically fit to fight. The child care provider takes care of a little one so a parent is free to execute mission-essential work that will make us successful in a conflict. The IT expert is keeping our networks and communications equipment hardened against hacking vulnerabilities so our systems work properly when pressed into war.

Less than 1 percent of the U.S. population serves as a Department of Defense civilian or on active duty. This makes everyone serving at WPAFB a member of an elite group.

I encourage you to recognize your elite status, no matter your position or job, and understand how what you do every day ultimately connects to the overall DOD mission. Take pride in knowing that in fact you are a warrior and the service and support you provide every day is what keeps our country free and our enemies at bay.

Your job satisfaction will increase as you take pride in your work and your purpose becomes clear. Regardless of uniform or your function, you are an American Airman, and there is no “just” about it.