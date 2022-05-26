Commentary: Suicide prevention a shared duty

Risk factors include stress, depression, those with a mental health diagnosis or currently seeking treatment, history of attempts, toxic and hostile work environments, discriminatory or harassing behaviors, financial and legal issues, divorce or breakup, death of a loved one or comrade, and alcohol and drug abuse.

Individual protective or countering factors that may circumvent the likelihood of negative impact are connectedness, cohesion and engagement, self-care; supportive leadership, family and peers; work-life balance, high morale and open communication about the challenges you may be facing.

Self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making and social awareness are integral in suicide prevention as it begins with ourselves. Strategically, we must create supportive environments that promote the health and well-being of our Airmen and Guardians and reduce barriers to seeking help, regardless of severity.

Leaders, supervisors and wingmen at all levels are highly encouraged to continue to leverage your master resilience trainers, resilience training assistants and helping agencies such as the chaplain, mental health, violence prevention integrator, military family life consultants, first sergeants, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment program, Family Advocacy, Military OneSource, Airman & Family Readiness Center, Civilian Health Promotion Services, community support coordinators and Employee Assistance Program.

America depends on you to fly, fight and win. Each and every one of you are vital to your family, the Air Force community and success of our mission.

What are you doing to take care of yourselves and others — how are you preventing suicide?