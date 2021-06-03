Commentary: Take steps to lead with perspective

No doubt, many of you are convinced this equation is wrong. And if you anchor on the traditional view of reading left to right and standard mathematical conventions, then you are correct.

However, if you view the problem from a different perspective, let’s say by turning it 180 degrees so the problem now reads X = IX + I (or 10 = 9 + 1), you realize the way you look at a problem matters.

The problem’s basic components are the same; however, a different view provides a different understanding. Something many of us viewed as incorrect due to looking at the problem from one angle can, in fact, have a very different solution.

So why does this matter? In today’s challenging environment of limited resources, no-fail missions and competing requirements, we need to take advantage of our collective wisdom. This is the power of inclusion.

By getting multiple perspectives of a problem, we are able to see complex challenges with more clarity, strengthen relationships, garner buy-in from the team and ultimately make better decisions.

The next time you are faced with a problem, whether it be mission-related or dealing with personnel issues, take a look at it from as many perspectives as possible. But at a minimum, look at it through the lens of your boss, peers, partners; the impacted individual, function or office; and your team.

Once you view the problem from multiple angles, transition from perspective-taking to perspective-seeking. Ask questions from people within each one of these groups.

You’ll quickly learn that perspective matters, and together, we can overcome any challenge.