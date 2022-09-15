Commentary: Victory in the infinite healthcare game

Rather it is a continuous process that constantly adapts to expanding knowledge and changes processes based on safety risks and available resources.

As a staple in the libraries of leaders, in “The Infinite Game,” by Simon Sinek has explained that an infinite game is one where the objective is to continue to play rather than to win. The delivery of healthcare to our patients is our duty and with it an intrinsic good, thus in the long term the ability to continue to deliver that service is what the victory condition truly is.

As Sinek states, “We can’t choose the game. We can’t choose the rules. We can only choose how we play.” In my experience, I find the challenges my team works through during the Defense Health Agency transition and current budgetary shortfalls can be defined by this paradigm. In the end, we choose how we deliver care to our patients.

The “Five Practices” cited by Sinek are relevant to the challenges our organizations face:

· Just Cause. Offer employees a reason to be willing to sacrifice their own interests to advance it.

· Trusting Teams: People work at their natural best when they have psychological safety.

· Worthy Rival: Find another military treatment facility to strive to compare to and strive to constantly improve.

· Existential Flexibility: Have the capacity to make profound strategic shifts to advance the cause.

· Courage to Lead: Using the just cause as a guiding principle, accept short-term pain for long-term success.

In the end, regardless of the budget or who is leading the squadron or even what the military health system will become in the future, the need for the delivery of safe and quality healthcare is the just cause. It is our center of gravity.

As long as we continue to do that, for as long as we can and with whatever and whoever we have left … we will continue to be victorious every day.