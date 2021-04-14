Commentary: What is respect to you?

But everyone may define the act of respect differently.

Perhaps this word seems so difficult to personally define because respect can mean different things, based on its use as a noun or a verb, a person’s cultural background and the context in which we are discussing the term.

Take a moment to really think about how you personally receive and offer respect in your day-to-day life. Is saying “please” and “thank you,” holding a door open for someone and adding “respectfully” at the end of an email truly meeting the standard of displaying respect?

I don’t think the presentation of those small common courtesies is enough. Respect carries us throughout the day in how we speak to others, our facial expressions and the attention we afford others.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, brought up a great point about respect during the last “Let’s Get it Wright” segment and how it shouldn’t have to be earned.

I agree. Respect is a human right we all deserve. It should not be contingent upon a person’s characteristics. For example, is it acceptable to be callous and unpleasant to a stranger, given the fact they have not earned your respect?

Simply put, someone should not have to prove their worth to be treated as a person. We all must be role models in how we show respect through our behavior and daily interactions. It should be our belief that everyone is deserving of respect solely because of their unconditional, intrinsic value as a human being.

If we could “get this Wright,” respect can be invaluable and a powerful tool in the success of any unit or organization, because successful and respectful communication is irreplaceable.