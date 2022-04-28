Commentary: What is your ambition to serve and why you still do?

Everyone has reasons why they choose to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Some desired for opportunities to see the world, obtain education benefits and to better themselves.
As for me, my journey began when I enlisted in December 1997 with desires to see the world. The only world I saw for the first two years in the Air Force was Texas. My technical school and first duty station was in Texas.
Trying to determine what I wanted to do in life, I had many interactions with active-duty members at an early age in life and in the Air Force ranks to ask what their reasons to serve were. After they divulged the family aspect, quality of life, and the many opportunities they had received, my perspective changed.
Immediately, I knew the decision I made to enlist in the Air Force would be good for me, if I stayed out of trouble.
Fast forward to 2007, I was stationed in Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, and it was there that I determined my why – my ambition to serve. As I reflected back over the previous nine years since my first duty assignment, I had not really bought into the Air Force way of life, all the principles, doctrine and studying for promotion. I was torn.
It wasn’t until I met civilian and former Airman, Melvin Moore, who is now a family friend, who took the time to mentor me and discuss the value of the things I achieved, learned and took for granted thus far that I had a mindset shift. After my first discussion, I went from an enlistee that day to someone who actually joined the Air Force.
Some may say I had already joined; however, I had a different viewpoint on that. You see, I was going through my journey as if it was a job and not a career. Until I developed the big picture outlook on the many things I could accomplish in front of me and all the educational development I took pride in delivering to my subordinates, I was blind to the huge impact I could have on so many others, not just those in my current Air Force specialty.
During my countless mentoring and education sessions, I was able to step out of my comfort zone of medical logistics and venture as a professional military education instructor. During my 3-year tenure, I honed my delivery and interpersonal skills that paved the way for me to this day.
When I spoke earlier, I mentioned that people enlist in the Air Force for opportunities to see the world, educational benefits and to better themselves. I have had many opportunities to see places I never knew existed. My love for professional growth has placed me on a road to learn something new every day. To cap it off, I have bettered myself beyond my wildest dreams.
In life we all have ambitions to succeed, to leave a lasting impression with someone. My ambitions to serve stems from my upbringing in the Air Force. I was given many opportunities to develop my Airmen and I remain driven to continue that pursuit.
I look back and I can see why many people choose to make the Air Force a career. They have impacted and effected lives in a positive manner and today, I still have that drive and motivation. Continued professional development remains a driving force that I deliberately strive for, in order to pay-it-forward and grow the next wave of leaders.
As I look over the 88th Medical Support Squadron’s vision statement – “Shape Tomorrow’s Team Through Transformation and Modernization” – I am reminded that over the past 24 years of my service, I have shaped and transformed many leaders across the Air Force. One of my goals is to continue developing as a leader so I can better develop others.
When I look back over my time in the Air Force, I understand my purpose, my why and the driving force behind why I am still in. As long as I am having fun and can grow the next wave of leaders, this is my ambition to serve and why I am still here.
