Commentary: What is your ambition to serve and why you still do?

It wasn’t until I met civilian and former Airman, Melvin Moore, who is now a family friend, who took the time to mentor me and discuss the value of the things I achieved, learned and took for granted thus far that I had a mindset shift. After my first discussion, I went from an enlistee that day to someone who actually joined the Air Force.

Some may say I had already joined; however, I had a different viewpoint on that. You see, I was going through my journey as if it was a job and not a career. Until I developed the big picture outlook on the many things I could accomplish in front of me and all the educational development I took pride in delivering to my subordinates, I was blind to the huge impact I could have on so many others, not just those in my current Air Force specialty.

During my countless mentoring and education sessions, I was able to step out of my comfort zone of medical logistics and venture as a professional military education instructor. During my 3-year tenure, I honed my delivery and interpersonal skills that paved the way for me to this day.

When I spoke earlier, I mentioned that people enlist in the Air Force for opportunities to see the world, educational benefits and to better themselves. I have had many opportunities to see places I never knew existed. My love for professional growth has placed me on a road to learn something new every day. To cap it off, I have bettered myself beyond my wildest dreams.

In life we all have ambitions to succeed, to leave a lasting impression with someone. My ambitions to serve stems from my upbringing in the Air Force. I was given many opportunities to develop my Airmen and I remain driven to continue that pursuit.

I look back and I can see why many people choose to make the Air Force a career. They have impacted and effected lives in a positive manner and today, I still have that drive and motivation. Continued professional development remains a driving force that I deliberately strive for, in order to pay-it-forward and grow the next wave of leaders.

As I look over the 88th Medical Support Squadron’s vision statement – “Shape Tomorrow’s Team Through Transformation and Modernization” – I am reminded that over the past 24 years of my service, I have shaped and transformed many leaders across the Air Force. One of my goals is to continue developing as a leader so I can better develop others.

When I look back over my time in the Air Force, I understand my purpose, my why and the driving force behind why I am still in. As long as I am having fun and can grow the next wave of leaders, this is my ambition to serve and why I am still here.